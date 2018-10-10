MPs urged to show mutual respect

The Acting Speaker, Claudette Buttiġieġ, on Wednesday appealed to both sides of the House not to use objectionable words and to show respect for each other since their behaviour also reflected on respect for the institution.

The appeal was made at the end of a ruling delivered at the request of Nationalist MP Simon Busuttil.

Dr Busuttil requested the ruling on Tuesday following comments made by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. He called on Dr Muscat to return to the chamber to substantiate or withdraw his comments.

Ms Buttigieg noted that Dr Muscat had indeed returned to the chamber to explain. He had also apologised for some of the words he had used.

The Chair therefore considered the case closed.