Advert
Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 16:11

MPs urged to show mutual respect

The Acting Speaker, Claudette Buttiġieġ, on Wednesday appealed to both sides of the House not to use objectionable words and to show respect for each other since their behaviour also reflected on respect for the institution.

The appeal was made at the end of a ruling delivered at the request of Nationalist MP Simon Busuttil.

Dr Busuttil requested the ruling on Tuesday following comments made by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. He called on Dr Muscat to return to the chamber to substantiate or withdraw his comments.

Ms Buttigieg noted that Dr Muscat had indeed returned to the chamber to explain. He had also apologised for some of the words he had used.

The Chair therefore considered the case closed.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Daphne Project: Cardona denies 'false smears' linking him to...

  2. Watch: 'I still believe Muscat owns Egrant,' Busuttil says,...

  3. Watch: Was Michelle Muscat's signature forged? OPM 'clarifies'...

  4. PN media chief in public Facebook spat with his boss's wife

  5. Preliminary deal struck for Tumas Group to take over Manoel...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed