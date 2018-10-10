EP's Media Committee adopts Zammit Dimech's whistleblowing proposals

Dr Zammit Dimech during the committee hearing.

Whistleblowing proposals by MEP Francis Zammit Dimech have been adopted by the European Parliament’s Media Committee.

The proposals include the right of appeal, the protection of intermediaries and public disclosure.

The adopted report states that member states must be able to ensure that persons requiring protection as whistleblowers would be entitled to the right of appeal before the Courts and that under no circumstances could the authority tasked to grant such status or protection have an actual or potential conflict of interest with regard to whether or not to grant such status or protection. Today’s adoption of a proposal to introduce and strengthen whistleblower protection across the EU is an important step for democracy and rule of law

“Several member states have failed to protect their own citizens who report breaches of law. This is why today’s adoption of a proposal to introduce and strengthen whistleblower protection across the EU is an important step for democracy and rule of law.

“It is also a clear message that we stand with investigative journalists including Daphne Caruana Galizia, Jan Kuciak and Viktoria Marinova; we owe this to them too,” Dr Zammit Dimech said.

Dr Zammit Dimech, who was the EPP group rapporteur, said that if it were not for whistleblowers, scandals such as Panama Papers and corruption taking place as the highest levels would never have been made known.

The proposals were passed successfully.

“Whistleblowers take personal risks to report breaches of law, irregularities and corruption. This is why I have emphasised the need to defend citizens reporting breaches of law to safeguard public interest and proper functioning of democracy. Whistleblowers deserve legal, economic, social and psychological protection,” he said.

The agreed compromise text between the major political groups also reflected Dr Zammit Dimech's proposal that whereas internal channels available were to be primarily used, should these be deemed inadequate by the reporting persons, they should be able to use external channels or directly reach out to the public.

He said this was crucial as at times governments provided protection to those who only blew a whistle which benefited the respective government.