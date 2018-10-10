Advert
Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 17:24

Almost 900 carers looking after elderly in State institutions

350 are foreign, most employed by contractors

St Vincent de Paul Residence.

There are 893 carers looking after the elderly in State institutions, 558 of them at St Vincent de Paul Residence.

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Farrugia said in reply to a Parliamentary Question by MP Maria Deguara that there were 335 in the government homes. Of these, 272 were employed by the contractor running the public/private partnerships.

He also said that of the 335, 216 were Maltese.

At St Vincent de Paul, 327 carers are Maltese and 231 - all of whom are employed by a contractor – are foreign.

