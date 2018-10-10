The higher they go

There is this growing fad to build high-rise buildings, without taking certain considerations in hand.

What if a powerful earthquake strikes Malta? We’ve had them in the past.

Or what about gas leakages, as happened in London?

If, God forbid, the buyers of these high-rise buildings got caught on the top floor, unable to descend to the ground floor, due to the destruction of the staircase, and remain completely stranded on the top floor, what then?

It is high time the government stopped granting permits for high-rise buildings. Have our architects ever designed buildings that can withstand earthquakes, as they do abroad?

Here, it is always “so many flats, so much money”. That is all everybody thinks of.