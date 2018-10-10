Advert
Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 11:26

Tourist information office temporarily moved to Tritons Square

MTA's office on Merchants Street must close briefly due to works at MUŻA

A tourist information office on Merchants Street in Valletta has been temporarily moved to Tritons Square, due to ongoing works to build MUŻA, the new National Museum of Art.

The Malta Tourism Authority also operates other tourist information offices at Malta International Airport, Mdina, Vittoriosa, Sliema, Buġibba, Marsaxlokk, Mellieħa, Valletta Waterfront, Victoria and Mġarr in Gozo.

