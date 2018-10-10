Illegal parking ticket... despite parking in white bay

A Swieqi resident is up in arms after she found a parking ticket on her car even though it was parked in a white bay.



The ticket noted that the car was parked less than five metres from the corner - which can be seen from the photos – but the woman felt understandably misled by the fact that the parking bay was clearly demarcated.



“The photos speak for themselves,” she wrote on popular Facebook group RUBS Are You Being Served?



In her post, the woman said that a local council employee had told her that the council had introduced the bay to ease parking shortages, but that wardens and police officers could still fine motorists who left their cars there.



“You park in that legal space at your own risk,” she fumed.



The Times of Malta contacted Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat, who confirmed that the council had added parking bays on certain corners “more than five years ago”, to give residents more parking options – and only on one-way streets where cars parked on corners would not obstruct motorists’ vision.



Mr Muscat was not impressed with the police officer who fined the resident.

“The resident did nothing wrong,” he said. “If anything, the officer should have fined us [the council], not her.”



The mayor said he would be contacting the woman to sort the matter out.

“If need be, I’ll pay for this out of my own pocket,” he said. “It’s ridiculous”.