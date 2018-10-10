Ġgantija Temples open free of charge on Sunday

Ġgantija Temples in Xagħra, Gozo, will be open, free of charge, this Sunday, Heritage Malta said.

These prehistoric temples are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and are considered as some of the oldest free-standing monuments in the world, preceding Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids.

Legend says that the Ġgantija Temples were built by a race of giants since some of their massive megaliths exceed five metres in length and weigh over 50 tons, Heritage Malta said.

Entrance to the Ġgantija Temples is from a modern Interpretation Centre which features aspects related to life in the Neolithic Period. The centre is also home to a selection of the most significant finds at various prehistoric sites in Gozo.

This open day event is being organized in collaboration with the Planning and Priorities Coordination Division within the Ministry for European Affairs and Equality.

Guided tours will be available at: 9:30 and 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm (last admission at 4.30pm).