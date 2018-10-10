Advert
Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 06:51

Announcements - October 10, 2018

In Memoriam

BANAVAGE. In loving memory of ROBERT SINCLAIR. Missed by all his family. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

PSAILA MANCHÈ – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sonia, Michelle and Lisa and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

