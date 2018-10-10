Advert
Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 11:57 by Reuters

German govt cuts growth forecasts for this year and next - document

Only 1.8% forecast for 2018

The German government has cut its forecast for growth in Europe's largest economy this year to 1.8 per cent from its previous prediction of 2.3 per cent, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The government has also slashed its 2019 growth forecast to 1.8 per cent, down from a previous estimate of 2.1 per cent, and it expects the economy to expand by 1.8 per cent in 2020, the document showed.

The German government is due to present its updated growth forecasts on Thursday.

