Educational seminars on blockchain

FinanceMalta and Blockchain Malta have come together to organise two seminars dedicated to the financial opportunities and applications from the emerging technologies pertaining to blockchain and cryptocurrency. The first event, entitled ‘BlockFinance: Opportunities in the Banking Sector’, will be held tomorrow, while the second, entitled ‘BlockFinance: The Financial Instrument Test’ in the context of the VFA Act will be held on October 19, both at the Corinthia Palace, Attard.

The BlockFinance: Opportunities in the Banking Sector seminar will seek to explain how banks are affected by Distributed Ledger Technology and recognise the challenges and opportunities for incumbent banks. The seminar will kick off with a welcome address by FinanceMalta chairman, Kenneth Farrugia followed by a presentation and a panel discussion entitled ‘The Distributed Ledger: A Bankers’ SWOT’. This will be followed by a presentation by Daniel Grech, CEO of Wyzer entitled ‘How Blockchain is reshaping the banking sector’ and a panel discussion on regulation, banking and the blockchain. The event is being sponsored by Camilleri Preziosi Advocates.

The ‘BlockFinance: The Financial Instrument Test in the context of the VFA Act’ seminar will discuss the Act and Malta as a regulated virtual currency and ICO centre. Following an introduction by Christopher Buttigieg, director at the MFSA, Joe Saliba, partner at SalibaStafrace and Andrew J Zammit, managing partner at GVZH Advocates will discuss ‘The Meaning of a Transferrable Security and The Meaning of a CIS’. Other presentations include, ‘The Importance of the Correct Classification of a DLT Asset’ by Josef Cardona, Tax & Fintech Consultant at GVZH Advocates; ‘The FI Test’ by James Farrugia, partner at Ganado Advocates; ‘How to Complete the FI test excel sheet’ by Luciano Brincat, analyst (fintech and virtual currencies) at MFSA, and ‘A Brief Primer in Product Creation’ by Patrick Young from Blockchain Malta Association. The event will be sponsored by GVZH Advocates.

The seminar will come to an end with the concluding remarks of Mr Farrugia.

To attend either event, register online on www.financemalta.org and complete each event form found in the events calendar.