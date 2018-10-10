Jeweller for the stars to give public lecture

The Decorative and Fine Arts Society in Malta is presenting its first lecture of the season, From Downton to Gatsby – Jewellery and Fashion from 1890 to 1929, tomorrow.

The lecture will be held at the Salini Resort, St Paul’s Bay at 6.30pm.

The lecturer, Andrew Prince, was commissioned to produce many jewels for the main characters in the hit series Downton Abbey, which later inspired him to create a talk based on the changing styles of the period.

In his talk Prince will guide participants through the extraordinary events that took place between 1890 and 1929.

Tomorrow’s lecture at the Salini Resort, St Paul’s Bay at 6.30pm is free for members and open to the public for a fee of €15. For reservations and tickets contact Nicky Stilon at maltadfas@gmail.com.