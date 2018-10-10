Contemporary art

Detail by Gabriel Caruana. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

Nisġa: Storja Kontemporanja is an exhibition which seeks to feature dialogues between artists of different generations. The selection of works is put together in meaningful dialogues, each standing for a given narrative or facet. These works are in dialogue with interventions by contemporary artists in digital format to create an exhibition akin to an installation where all the elements converse and interact within one weave. By bridging the persona of the Maltese artist, oftentimes caught between memory and history, the project explores what is constant and what instead stands out as a difference within the memory landscape.

The dialectic between past and present, paradoxically juxtaposed across media, shall strive to achieve a constellation inspired by Warburg’s Mnemosyne Atlas where polarities are exposed and inferences underpinned across time.

When read together as one experience, the constellation of displays and objects strive to propose new readings of art histories connecting present and past. The exhibition is a collaboration project between Spazju Kreattiv and the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

Artists in the exhibition include: Carmelo Mangion, Darren Tanti, Pierre Portelli, Harry Alden, Anton Agius, Gabriel Caruana, Victor Agius, Austin Camilleri, George Preca, Alfred Chircop, Norbert Attard, Isabelle Borg, Vince Briffa, Raymond Pitrè, George Fenech and Ruth Bianco.

It is curated by Irene Biolchini and Sandro Debono.

Entrance to the exhibition in Space A, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, is free. Running until November 4, it is open on Mondays from 9am to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday 9am to 9pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 9pm.