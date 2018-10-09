Advert
Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 16:36 by Reuters

US Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley resigns - source

Meeting with Trump on Tuesday morning

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned, a personal familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, and the White House said she would appear with President Donald Trump at an event later in the morning.

Trump accepted the resignation, Axios news site reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Haley discussed her resignation with Trump last week when she visited him at the White House, these sources said.

"Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am," Trump wrote on Twitter.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the two would meet in the Oval Office with media present.

Haley, who has been one of Trump's most trusted advisers, would not confirm the report to Reuters when asked about it during a visit to the White House on Tuesday.

Trump said later that "We have a number of people who would like to do the UN job", saying that Haley's replacement would be named within a few weeks.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Bulgarian journalist murdered

  2. Pope blames devil for Church scandals

  3. Victims of horrific New York limo crash were friends, family...

  4. Act now with 'unprecedented' steps to avert climate change...

  5. Limo that crashed in New York failed inspection - governor

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed