Kim Jong-un invites the Pope to North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited Pope Francis to become the first pontiff to visit the state. The invitation will be delivered by the South Korean president.

Kim Jong-un is said to be keen for what would be the first ever trip by a pontiff to the hermit state.

North Korea has no formal diplomatic ties with the Vatican.

But the invitation will be delivered by the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, when he visits the Pope next week.

The move by Kim Jong-un is the latest aimed at highlighting growing peace efforts between the two Koreas.

Recently both began dismantling landmines along the border.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced after weekend talks in Pyongyang that North Korea is now ready to allow international inspectors to visit its nuclear and missile test sites.

The regime is one of the most repressive states in the world, but guarantees freedom of religion in its constitution.

The handful of churches that do exist are tightly controlled.

A mass for peace on the Korean Peninsula is being held at the Vatican next week.

But the Vatican hasn't confirmed if the invitation to Pyongyang will be accepted.