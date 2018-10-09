Advert
Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 12:39 by Reuters

Bulgaria detains suspect over killing of journalist - source

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Bulgarian police have detained a suspect in connection with the killing of investigative journalist Viktoria Marinova, whose body was found in a park in her hometown of Ruse four days ago, a government source familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We can say there is a suspect detained," the source said, declining to elaborate.

Ms Marinova's body was found in a park.

Her death was caused by blows to the head and suffocation, and her mobile phone, car keys, glasses and some of her clothing were missing.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman declined to confirm or deny the information and said the ministry might issue a statement later on Tuesday.

 

 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Bulgarian journalist murdered

  2. Pope blames devil for Church scandals

  3. Victims of horrific New York limo crash were friends, family...

  4. UK PM May seeks support as others draw Brexit battle lines

  5. Act now with 'unprecedented' steps to avert climate change...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed