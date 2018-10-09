Watch: Owen Bonnici on Daphne, Chris and Joseph
Times Talk interview with minister out tomorrow
One day after Daphne Project journalists linked Economy Minister Chris Cardona to one of the men accused of killing Ms Caruana Galizia, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici speaks about the allegations and the broader fallout of that murder.
In a Times Talk interview to be aired on Wednesday, Dr Bonnici defends the government decision to sweep away a makeshift memorial to the murdered journalist and reflects on the state’s work in bringing culprits to justice.
Dr Bonnici also insists that he was entirely within his rights to receive a copy of the Egrant inquiry.
Watch the full interview with Dr Bonnici on Wednesday morning on Times of Malta.