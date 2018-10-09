Watch: Nurmagomedov gets hero's welcome after McGregor win

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: AFP

Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov was given a hero's welcome on his return to his native Dagestan following the successful defence of his UFC lightweight crown against Conor McGregor.

"Khabib! Khabib!" a crowd of some 20,000 fans chanted to welcome the unbeaten champion in an arena in the town of Kaspiysk, 14 kilometers from Dagestan's main city of Makhachkala.

Excited by Nurmagomedov's appearance, hundreds of his compatriots broke through lines of stewards and pushed their way onto the pitch, trying to get as close as possible to the champion.

"Thank you, brothers," replied Nurmagomedov, who showed off his champion's belt to the crowd.