Watch: Holt hits for historic cycle as Red Sox rout Yanks in MLB

Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt (12) hits a two RBI triple against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning in game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi highlighted a seven-run fourth inning with a bases-clearing double, Brock Holt hit for the first cycle in postseason history, and the visiting Boston Red Sox rolled to a 16-1 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday night.

Game 4 is Tuesday, and the Red Sox are one win away from closing out the best-of-five ALDS and meeting the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. Rick Porcello is set to pitch for Boston, while CC Sabathia will start for the Yankees.

The Red Sox built a 3-0 lead on Luis Severino (0-1) through three innings and led 4-0 when Benintendi stepped in against Lance Lynn.

Benintendi broke it open when he ripped a 2-2 fastball just inside fair territory and down the right field line.

The ball caromed off the corner of the wall before right fielder Aaron Judge could field it as Christian Vazquez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts scored.

Following Benintendi's hit, the Red Sox extended the lead on a single to left by Steve Pearce off Chad Green. Holt, who had singled to lead off the inning, then lined a sharp triple to right that followed the same trajectory as Benintendi's double and made it 10-0.

Holt went 4-for-6 and finished off his cycle with a two-run homer off Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine in the ninth.

Manny Machado drove in four runs with a homer and double, and the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series with a 6-2 victory over the host Atlanta Braves on Monday.

It is the third straight trip to the NLCS for the Dodgers, who won the best-of-five NL Division Series in four games. Their next opponent will be the Brewers, who completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies in the other NLDS. The NLCS begins Friday in Milwaukee.

The Braves were eliminated in their opening round of the postseason for the eighth consecutive time.

Machado, a pending free agent acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in July, hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning off rookie reliever Chad Sobotka. An inning earlier, David Freese had put the Dodgers ahead with a two-run pinch single.

Springer homers lead Astros to ALDS sweep of Indians

George Springer homered twice, and the Houston Astros completed their first postseason sweep, securing the American League Division Series with an 11-3 victory over the host Cleveland Indians on Monday at Progressive Field.

Marwin Gonzalez notched two bases-loaded hits, and Carlos Correa snapped a hitless drought with a homer as the Astros advanced to their second consecutive American League Championship Series and sixth LCS overall.

Springer set the franchise record with his ninth postseason homer, a game-tying solo shot in the fifth inning, before igniting a sixth-run eighth with an opposite-field blast to right field. He went 3-for-6, joining Gonzalez, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman in recording multi-hit games for the Astros.

Houston will face the winner of the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees series in Game 1 on Saturday.