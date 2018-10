Watch: Brees becomes NFL's all-time passing leader

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) runs off the field after a game against the Washington Redskins at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won, 43-19. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL's all-time passing mark on Monday, eclipsing Peyton Manning's 71,940 career yards in the Saints' game against the Washington Redskins.

Brees entered the game needing 201 yards through the air to set the mark and accomplished the feat in the second quarter when he flung a pass down the sideline for a 62-yard touchdown to Tre'Quan Smith.

The New Orleans crowd erupted with cheers as the Saints players mobbed him on the field.

The game was temporarily stopped and Brees was given the ball that set the milestone.

"I don't know if that will ever sink in (surpassing all the greats) because I love playing the game," Brees said later.

"I didn't set out on this journey to break these records. I just play because I love the game and I love to compete and I love being part of this organization."

Brees tossed 363 yards on his historic night taking him to 72,103 yards, as the Saints won 43-19 over the Redskins.

The 39-year-old Brees has enjoyed a storied career that has spanned 18 seasons.

An 11-time Pro Bowl player, Brees led the Saints to a Super Bowl during the 2009 campaign, earning MVP of the game.

He set the then single-season mark for passing yards with 5,476 in the 2011 season before it was eclipsed two years later by Manning.