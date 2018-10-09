Watch: Muscat sticks to the script on Chris Cardona allegations

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat stuck to the script on Tuesday when asked about Daphne Project reports that a man once suspected of fuel smuggling had called Chris Cardona and one of the men accused in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Fielding questions from reporters, Dr Muscat said he had met with Economy Minister Dr Cardona, who had gone over the allegations against him.

Asked what Dr Cardona had to say about the contentious phone call, the Prime Minister said only: “he told me what he said in his statement.”

Italian news site La Repubblica reported on Monday that the alleged fuel smuggler had phoned Dr Cardona after holding a conversation with the slain journalist, around a year before her death.

The same caller was also allegedly in contact with Alfred Degiorgio, one of three suspects arrested and charged with the October 2017 car bombing of Ms Caruana Galizia.

Several eyewitnesses have also testified before the inquiring magistrate, confirming that Dr Cardona was present at a bachelor’s party in June 2017, which was also attended by Alfred Degiorgio.

On this, Dr Muscat said only that Dr Cardona had already issued a statement on the matter.

Asked whether he felt a public inquiry, headed by retired judges, should look into the claims, Dr Muscat said he had been given legal advice that said new inquiries should not be launched until the ongoing investigations were complete.