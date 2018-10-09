Two men hospitalised following fight in Birkirkara

Two ambulances took the men to hospital. This is a file photo. Photo: Mark Aaron Orchard

Two men were taken to hospital after an argument turned violent in Birkirkara on Tuesday afternoon.



The 22-year-old and 34-year-old men, one from Birkirkara and the other from St Julian’s, were invovled in an altercation on Triq Tumas Galea at around 1.30pm.



Source said that one of the men attacked the other using a pair of scissors. Police were soon on the scene and quickly arrested the assailant.



Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital in separate ambulances. No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing.