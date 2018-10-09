Today's front pages - October 9, 2018

These are the main stories features in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta’s largest ever development project, the transformation of Manoel Island into a top-end Mediterranean village, will be changing hands in the coming weeks as Tumas Group will be buying the majority of shares in the project from Midi plc. In another story, the newspaper says an Opposition MP slammed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for failing to act against Economy Minister Chris Cardona, in light of what he described as a “rapport with a figure in the criminal underworld”, who has been charged with the car bombing of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent says that according to new revelations by the Daphne Project, Economy Minister Chris Cardona and Alfred Degiorgio, one of the suspects in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, had attended a small bachelor’s party in Fawwara.

In-Nazzjon says ITS students are disappointed that works at the school are not complete and the kitchens are not yet functioning.

L-Orizzont says Maltese psychiatrists are optimistic about the building of a new mental hospital.