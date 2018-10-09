Raise the flag for the ocean campaign launched in Malta

Environment Minister José Herrera (left) with Whiteflag International divers during a clean-up activity.

A global environmental campaign inviting countries to take concrete action to preserve oceans, lakes and rivers was launched in Malta last week.

Touted as ‘the world’s first environmental campaign’, Raise the Flag for the Ocean is aimed at increasing awareness on the importance of having clean and safe oceans for humans and marine life among world leaders and decision-makers and will see presidents, prime ministers or monarchs nominating their peers to clean up their coastline and seabed until the initiative circles the globe.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca with Dr Herrera and Kristijan Curavić, Whiteflag International CEO, after hoisting the White Flag at Golden Bay.

The campaign was launched in Malta because of its commitment to become the world’s first plastic-free ‘ocean’ country.

“Malta represents the first country in the world committed to become the first plastic-free ocean country and we have high expectations for this initiative,” said Nikola Bajai, head of research and development at Whiteflag International, the organisers of the initiative.

On Friday, a ceremony was held in Golden Bay where Kristijan Curavić, Whiteflag International CEO and dive operating chief, awarded a White Flag ‒ proof that the site is a Certified Safe Marine Area (CSMA) ‒ to Environment Minister José Herrera. President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca then raised the flag and nominated Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to follow the example.

Friday’s event was also attended by Jesper Kärrbrink, CEO of Mr Green Ltd, which financed the clean-up and monitoring of Golden Bay, and Rikard Rinaldo, communication director at Mr Green Ltd.

Whiteflag International was founded in 2013 and the first flag was awarded to Prince Albert II of Monaco.

“The White Flag is the world’s only symbol that guarantees clean oceans, rivers and lakes, including both surface and seabed at a specific area,” said Mr Bajai.

“If a certain area is awarded a White Flag, it means that it is physically cleared by Whiteflag International diving inspectors from all the plastic and other non-degradable waste, guaranteeing the protection, preservation and cleanliness of the earth’s aquatic ecosystem.”

The certification process consists of several steps. First, there is a pre-certification procedure which includes the fulfilling of the requirements and high-level certification standards of Whiteflag CSMA. Upon being awarded the White Flag, marine area cleanliness and safety must be preserved by implementing specific measures.

A number of beaches in Malta and Gozo have already been cleaned and proclaimed as Whiteflag Certified Safe Marine Areas. These include Wied iż-Żurrieq and Mġarr ix-Xini, which were awarded earlier this year. During operations in July, two more beaches were cleaned from all marine debris – Daħlet Qorrot and Marsalforn.

Most of the extracted waste consisted of plastic, glass, metal and smaller amounts of textile and fishing nets.

More beaches and marine areas are yet to be awarded, including Riviera beach, Balluta Bay and Ġnejna Bay.

“Plastic pollution represents one of the biggest threats in the modern world but we haven’t encountered severe stage of pollution in Malta compared to some other places in the world,” said Mr Bajai.

“Plastic and microplastics seriously damage aquatic life which also affects humans, since microplastic is accumulated in the human blood stream, causing various health issues.”

Mr Bajai said that Malta has shown great will to participate in resolving the plastic pollution problem.

“In order to make entire Malta plastic-free, great work must be done along with proper maintenance of the cleaned beaches.

“Of course, we need to take in consideration many factors, such as tourist seasons, currents, winds and usage of single-use plastic, in order to develop a suitable plan for the extraction of waste, as well as the maintenance plan in years to come.

“The certificate needs to be updated based on the area and the above-mentioned factors.”

The Whiteflag system is also based on education and raising awareness among locals and tourists through White Flag Oceans Communication, Education and Promotion System – OCEPS, and Global Environmental Promotion Network – GEPN.

“Together with surveillance and annual monitoring methods, all this helps to meet the standards of reaching the ideal of becoming (completely) plastic-free.”

The entire project is expected to need more than 12 months of operations along the coastline.

Malta will present itself as a plastic-free ‘ocean’ at the Our Ocean Conference 2018 in Bali, Indonesia, at the end of the month.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to officially sign the OACM (Ocean Alliance Conservation Member) membership together with Mr Curavić, the OACM president, next March.