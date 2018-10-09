PN media chief in public Facebook spat with his boss's wife

Dr Vella De Fremeaux and Mr Portelli went public with their dispute.

Nickie Vella De Fremeaux accused her husband Adrian Delia’s close advisor Pierre Portelli of copyright theft as the two engaged in a public war of words on Monday.



In a public Facebook post which did not initially mention Mr Portelli by name, Dr Vella De Fremeaux accused the PN head of media of stealing the plot of new Net TV series Fattigi from writer Sandro Vella, which she said constituted a criminal offence.