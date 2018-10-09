Ferris seeks judge's removal from case

Jonathan Ferris.

Former FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris has asked a judge to abstain from a case where he is contesting the government's decision not to grant him whistleblower status.

Mr Ferris, a former police inspector, has claimed he was fired from the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit (FIAU) because he dug too deep into government corruption allegations in the course of his investigations. He insists that the termination of his employment was illegal, abusive and the result of ministerial interference.

After a decision denying him whistleblower status, Mr Ferris filed a civil action against the Principal Permanent Secretary and Philip Massa, an officer in the External Whistleblower Office.

As the first hearing of the case on Tuesday morning, lawyer Jason Azzopardi said Mr Ferris was asking Mr Justice Grazio Mercieca to abstain.

“This request is being made with no shadow of a doubt being cast upon your integrity. But justice must be seen to be done,” Dr Azzopardi explained. “This is a question of objective impartiality not subjective impartiality.”

Dr Victoria Buttigieg from the AG’s Office, observed that Dr Azzopardi had not stated the reason upon which he was basing the challenge. “In these circumstances, we feel that the request should be denied.”

Dr Azzopardi said he was being loyal to the court when he did not expound on his reasons, but he was prepared to explain further.

"This request is not capricious,” Dr Azzopardi continued, pointing out that his client had filed the case when denied whistleblower status after claiming to possess information regarding “corruption allegations in the highest corridors of the State.”

Mr Justice Mercieca granted Mr Ferris two weeks within which to file his request in writing and a further two weeks for the respondents to file their reply.