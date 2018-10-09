Activists call on Chris Cardona to resign, file police report

Activists forming part of the Occupy Justice group have demanded the resignation of the economic affairs minister in the wake of revelations made on Monday by the Daphne Project. They also filed a report officially informing the police about the new information and asking for further investigation.

According to information revealed by The Daphne Project and repeated in parliament on Monday, a man who was contacted by Daphne Caruana Galizia as part of her investigations into fuel smuggling had immediately phoned Dr Cardona and Alfred Degiorgio - one of three men who just over a year later was accused of Ms Caruana Galizia's murder.

Dr Cardona had denied he knew Alfred Degiorgio.

“Without a doubt, this does not mean Dr Cardona killed Ms Caruana Galizia - but the Daphne Project reports show Dr Cardona is lying about not knowing the accused,” Joanna Agius, speaking on behalf of the activists, said on Tuesday.

The activists insisted that Dr Cardona should resign and an investigation should be held into what the minister knew.

They also argued that those people saying that Dr Cardona may have known Mr Degiorgio through his work as a criminal lawyer still did not explain their close relationship.

Dr Cardona and the accused were seen at a bachelor’s party together, the Daphne Project revealed. In April it was reported that the two were seen talking outside a bar in Siġġiewi.

"It is clear that the close relationship between Mr Degiorgio and Dr Cardona makes his position as minister untenable, the activists said.

They also raised concerns the government engaged in manipulation of information and a coordinated effort to hide the truth.

Even if someone was convicted of murder, we will continue to suspect government involvement, they insisted. The investigation was rife with suspicion that the police was veering away from government involvement.