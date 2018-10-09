More dog laws

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

We are now elated about another piece of dog legislation. I do not dislike dogs at all but neither do I revel at laws that care for dogs when, at the same time, we do not legislate or enforce legislation for the citizens when dogs and their owners misbehave.

It was an untethered dog that came into my house and attacked my wife and savaged my arm exactly two years ago. It was a free dog that ruined a woman’s breast at about the same time my arm was savaged. It was an uncontrolled dog that damaged the face of a young shop assistant. More recently, it was another poor dog that attacked a boy. God knows how many other dog incidents happen and no NGO jumps in to support the victims and there is no police force to find out culprits and protect the citizen.

Now let us have a law to enforce a period of training dogs for those who want to own one so that when us citizens are walking and meet a dog or walk by a gate with one, two or even three dogs they do not behave as if they want to eat you alive.

Let us also have or enforce a law to punish dog owners who do not respect the law and not chip their dogs.

Let us also have a law to outlaw training savage dogs to fight and serve as a menace to society.

Let us also legislate for the two-legged citizens when it comes to dogs.