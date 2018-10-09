I note that my letters seem to be niggling Austin Sammut so much that he decided to reply to my letter ‘Undeserved honour’ (September 24) regarding the decision by the PN-led Mosta local council to honour the memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia with Ġieh il-Mosta.

Sammut did not deny one word I wrote about Caruana Galizia, except to say she had just as much connection with Mosta as he and I have since we both live in Mosta. Daphne resided in Bidnija, which, Sammut, by overstretching his imagination, considers as an integral part of Mosta.

Neither I nor Sammut can ever aspire to be given Ġieħ il-Mosta just because we live in Mosta, once we have never contributed anything towards Mosta or its community. The same applies to Caruana Galizia. The only thing she contributed towards half of Mosta residents – the half who supported Labour – was her visceral political hatred towards those who voted Labour.

What probably made Sammut so hot under the collar that he referred to my letters as “nonsense” was the fact that I reminded readers of the political hatred Daphne had for Labourites in general and Labour politicians, officials and activists in particular. I also reminded readers what she had the gall to write about Dom Mintoff when she learned of his serene death.

If my letters are “nonsense”, how much more nonsensical was it for Sammut to supposedly reply to my letter and fail to deny one word I wrote about Caruana Galizia? And he happens to be a lawyer of sorts.