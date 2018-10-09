Watch: Maltese players abroad: Goals for Gambin, Borg in England

Luke Gambin (third from left) reacts after scoring for Crawley Town. Photo: Crawley Town FC.

CYPRUS

Andre Schembri played 62 minutes in Apollon Limassol's 2-0 over Omonia Nicosia in the Cyprus league, last weekend.

Following this victory, Apollon extended their positive start to four straight wins in as many games played and are currently three points behind leaders AEL Larnaca, but with a game in hand.

ITALY

Zach Muscat's Pistoiese were not in action as their Serie C game was called off.

Palermo's Primavera goalkeeper Rashed Al-Tumi was an unused substitute in the Rosanero's narrow victory over Chievo.

Jake Engerer did not feature for Frosinone U-17 as they had a bye weekend. They will face Benevento next weekend.

ENGLAND

Positive new from England as two Maltese players got their names on the scoresheet.

First, Luke Gambin played in Crawley Town's 2-0 win over Cambridge United in their League Two tie, with the Malta international also finding the net.

The Reds are now ninth with 19 points, one behind seventh-place Tranmere Rovers. The teams placed from fourth to seven move through the promotion play-offs.

Meanwhile, Andrea Borg's Kettering Town made it through to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup after their 4-0 rout of Hednesford Town.

Borg came on the field on minute 67 and managed to grab a goal for himself.

Kettering will face Aldershot Town in the next round, on October 20.

Sam Magri returned in action for Ebbsfleet United in the National League, but his team unfortunately went down 2-0 against Harrogate Town.

He came on in the second half but could not prevent his side from losing as they now slipped into 15th position on 18 points.

SERBIA

Jamie Zerafa did not feature in FK Indjija's 2-1 home defeat against Trajal in Serbia's Division Two.

However, Zerafa's team are still leading the way but have been joined by FK Zlatibor on 25 points.

DENMARK

Godwin McKay featured for all 90 minutes in B.93's 4-0 defeat against Middelfat on home soil.

Middelfart are currently atop Denmark's third division while McKay's side are 8th in the 12-team league, on 16 points.

IRELAND

Dany Testa featured for Greystones United B team in their Leinster Senior Football League against Leicester Celtic, with the latter emerging winners 5-2.

The Leinster Senior Football League is considered as third tier of football in the Republic of Ireland's footballing system.

AUSTRALIA

Former Malta U-21 player James Baldacchino featured for Wollongong Wolves in a high-profile friendly against Central Coast Mariners of the A-League.

While Usain Bolt was an unused substitute for the Mariners, Baldacchino, who played 80 minutes, still had some tough opponents to mark including former Premier League player Ross McCormack.