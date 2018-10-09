First-half goals pave way to Hungary win in second friendly

The Malta women's national team suffered a 3-0 defeat to Hungary in their second friendly match at the Centenary Stadium on Monday.

The first friendly, played last Friday, saw Hungary emerge 1-0 winners courtesy of a Zsanett Jakabfi goal.

Two goals in the first half paved the way for Hungary’s victory.

Malta women’s coach Mark Gatt made some changes from last Friday's defeat.

Birkirkara’s Kim Parnis was missing after suffering an injury during Friday’s match with Stephania Farrugia shifting from her full-back role to defensive midfield. Her place in defence was taken by Birkirkara team-mate Rebeca Bajada. Meanwhile, Mġarr United's Amber Grech started in central midfield with Brenda Borg as the main striker.

Hungary, for their part, also changed their starting XI, including goalkeeper Barbara Biro who replaced Reka Szocs.

Malta began the game on a bright note, coming close to forging ahead. Dorianne Theuma’s free-kick created havoc in the box but no Maltese player managed to convert into goal.

Moments later, Janice Xuereb came to the rescue with a fine save from close range.

Malta threatened again, this time through Borg but her shot from close in was inches wide

Yet, it was Hungary who took the lead thanks to skipper Henrietta Csiszar. The goal boosted the Hungarian side as they pushed for a second goal. They did so through Zsofia Racz on the brink of half-time.

After the change of ends, coach Gatt brought on some new faces but Hungary remained the better side. They managed to add a third midway into the second half through captain Henrietta Csiszar.

MALTA

Janice Xuereb (Rachelle Lynn Borg 46’), Stephania Farrugia (Tracy Theuma 46’), Jade Flask, Charlene Zammit, Rebecca Bajada (Simone Buttigieg 86’), Ann-Marie Said, Dorianne Theuma ©, Shona Zammit, Emma Xuereb (Claudette Xuereb 46’), Brenda Borg (Ylenia Carabott 70’), Amber Grech (Martina Borg 31’).

HUNGARY

Barbara Biro (Anna Samu 46’), Szabina Talosi, Viktoria Szahnn (Anita Pinczi 46’), Lilla Turanvi (Horti Boglarka 46’), Evelin Mozdocsi (Dora Pann 65’), Evelin Fenvvesi, Henrietta Csiszar©, Petra Kocsan, Zsofia Racz (Anna Csiki 61’), Zsanetta Jakabfi (Loretta Nemeth 56’), Fanni Vann.

Referee: Maria Dolores Martinez Madrina (SPA).