The serene Msida Bastion Historic Garden sets the perfect backdrop for a painting and drawing event organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa. It provides the right atmosphere, landscape and colours for those who would like to join tomorrow between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Entrance is against a donation of €5 and includes access, a chair to sit with the painting accessories and a hot or cold drink.

Confirm your attendance by e-mail on wardengor@gmail.com