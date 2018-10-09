Supporting President’s Solidarity Fun Run

For the tenth year running, BNF Bank will be the main sponsor of the President’s Solidarity Fun Run, which sees people of all ages and from all walks of life unite behind the common goal of solidarity.

BNF Bank has once again extended its commitment and will be offering its support and resources in the build-up and on the day of the event which is set for Sunday, November 4.

“The Fun Run has undoubtedly become one of the largest events on the Maltese calendar, which is eagerly anticipated every year,” said Michael Collis, chief executive officer and managing director of BNF Bank.

“We are always impressed to see an increase in the levels of participation, enthusiasm and generosity by the Maltese people to raise funds so that the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation can continue its important work towards individuals, families and segments of society who are in need.”

Co-organised by SportMalta, this year’s edition will depart from four points – Rabat for the runners, and Santa Venera, University and Paola Square for those who will be walking. All routes will lead to St George’s Square, Valletta where participants will join in the festivities after the event.

Fun Run applications may be collected from all BNF Bank branches, Brown’s pharmacies, the MCCF offices at The Palace, in Valletta, at the President’s Palace at San Anton or online at www.mccf.store.