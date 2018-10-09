NAO gets representation on European Stability Mechanism auditors' board

Photo: Shutterstock

The National Audit Office is to be represented on the Auditors Board of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) for the first time ever.

This was set up as an international financial institution in 2012 by eurozone member states to help member countries in severe financial distress, with a maximum lending capacity of €500 billion.

Auditor general Charles Deguara nominated NAO’s deputy auditor general - Noel Camilleri - to represent the Office on the Auditors Board.

Mr Camilleri was formally appointed to the post on Monday.

He has served as accountant general and was Malta’s representative on the European Investment Bank.