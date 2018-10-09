Money market report for the week ending October 5
ECB monetary operations
On October 1, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on October 2, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €7.24 billion, €0.81 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On October 3, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.09 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.69 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 28-day and 182-day bills for settlement value October 4, maturing on November 1, 2018 and April 4, 2019, respectively. Bids of €40 million were submitted for the 28-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €11 million, while bids of €40 million were also submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €4 million. Since €33 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €18 million, to stand at €307.50 million. The yield from the 28-day bill auction was -0.353 per cent, up by 0.3 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on August 30, representing a bid price of €100.0275 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.349 per cent, an increase of 0.6 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on September 6, representing a bid price of €100.1768 per €100 nominal.
During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 28-day bills maturing on November 8.