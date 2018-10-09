Far East container groupage service reaches new destinations

Thomas Smith’s specialised freight and logistics transport services have now reached new territories by expanding its existing groupage route to a wider network in the Far East. Together with trailer services operating from European destinations, Thomas Smith now has a hub in Singapore to cater for clients’ growing shipping needs.

Thomas Smith is now able to offer clients groupage services to Malta through the Indian Ocean and the Middle East shipping routes. Through this avenue, extensive alternatives have been made available for cargo imports originating from Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

Merchandise from all these territories is consolidated through Thomas Smith’s hub in Singapore, with a 16-day transit time, with an average of 30 days conveyance from all 17 destinations.

The Far East groupage route was introduced to ensure customers get the best shipping service, irrespective of where cargo is imported. Thomas Smith will handle imports of various commodity types, excluding hazardous and temperature-sensitive products.

Cargo from Far East routes will be consolidated weekly and placed on the first vessel from the Singapore hub to set sail directly to Malta within the fastest timeframe.

Thomas Smith representatives will offer the best guidance based on client requests and timelines, in light of time-sensitive deadlines.

With an array of approved international partners, gathered along years of operations in the shipping field, Thomas Smith promises that its new route will match the rapid handling and qualified service offered through all the company’s current freight services.