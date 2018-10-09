New book on the people who built Ġgantija

Għajnsielem author Revel Barker will be signing copies of his latest book at the Harbour Craft studio, 8th September Street, Xagħra tomorrow at 7pm.

The book is entitled The First Gozitans (and Ġgantija) be­cause, according to the author, the people who built the world-famous monuments are deserving of just as much recognition as the structures they built.

They existed, as a number of small and relatively isolated communities, for 2,000 years or more before the decision was made to build Ġgantija. “But why did they build it? There is no evidence that they worshipped any god,” says Barker.

“If they suddenly found one, where did they get the idea that they needed to build and attend a ‘temple’ in order to communicate with it?”

The First Gozitans (and Ġgantija) will be available this week on the ferries and in bookshops in Malta and Gozo, or, with free postage worldwide, from the Book Depository.