Multi-country exhibition – a first of its kind

Victor Grech setting up one of the first exhibitions at the Westin.

A multi-country set of art exhibitions has been held over the last two months, in August and September, in aid of Beating Hearts Malta.

The exhibitions took place simultaneously in Malta, London, Brussels and Australia, and consisted of paintings of Malta and Gozo by Victor Grech. A consultant paediatrician by profession, Grech contributed over 150 paintings, putting in hours of painting and commitments towards raising funds for Beating Hearts Malta, a non-profit organisation for children and adults born with congenital heart defects (CHD).

So far over €16,000 have been raised. Beating Hearts Malta aims to raise sufficient funds to part fund specialised cardiac equipment for the benefit of children and adults.

The first exhibitions kicked off at the Hilton, Westin and Phoenicia Hotels in August. Four other exhibitions opened in September in the run-up to Independence Day and as part of Valletta 2018 celebrations. An exhibition consisting of over 60 paintings opened at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. On the following days, two more exhibitions were launched in London and Brussels.

In that same week, another art exhibition was also hosted in Australia, at the Maltese Embassy in Victoria on September 21.

All exhibitions were a success with over 110 paintings sold so far. A Facebook page set up to promote and sell paintings online has also done well thanks to the participation of users. In less than eight weeks from its inception, it gained over 400 likes. This did not go unnoticed by Beating Hearts Malta, who teamed up and donated a painting to Puttinu Cares to be auctioned for further fundraising.

Beating Hearts Malta was founded in 2011 and its main objective is to provide support for all adults and children with congenital heart problems. To date, BHM has helped in the purchase of a foetal echo probe to check the hearts of babies in utero and an echocardiogram complete with probe. The association also part-funded the first cardiopulmonary exercise testing machine for Mater Dei Hospital.

The remaining paintings can be viewed on the Facebook page ‘Malta Impressions – Art by Victor Grech’ in an album titled Valletta 18. The page also accepts online orders.

Beating Hearts Malta welcomes donations from the public. Its BOV account number is 40020749864.