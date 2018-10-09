Lunchtime concert at St Augustine Monastery

Tenor Alan Sciberras and pianist Sofia Narmania take the stage at St Augustine’s Monastery in Old Bakery Street, Valletta, today for a lunchtime concert in another performance highlighting the works of operatic composers, including Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi.

Sciberras will perform Verdi’s Dei miei bollenti Spiriti from La Traviata and Celeste Aida from Aida, followed by two French arias – Gounod’s opera Faust and an excerpt from Bizet’s opera Carmen. The last part of the performance includes works from Manon Lescaut, Tosca and La Bohème. Narmania will perform a number of piano solos.

Tickets, at €8, can be obtained from the venue half an hour prior to the start of the concert at noon. Proceeds from the event will go to the restoration project of the Augustinian Monastery. For more details call 7968 0952 or e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com.