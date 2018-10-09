Advert
Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Charles ‘City’ Gatt art exhibition

Inspired by the title of a musical piece by minimalist composer Steve Reich, Drumming is a collection of recent works by Charles ‘City’ Gatt.  The paintings oscillate between transitional minimalist concepts and aleatoric music.

Akin to musical rhythms and hues, a generally determined structure is enriched by elements left to chance, to create free multidirectional paintings. Gatt received the Malta Society of Art’s Gold Medal award in 2017.

Showing at Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, Drumming runs until November 2. Entrance is free.

