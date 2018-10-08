Advert
Monday, October 8, 2018

N.Korea ready to allow inspectors into nuclear, missile sites

Close to an agreement for second summit meeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ready to allow international inspectors into the North's nuclear and missile sites.

Pompeo, who met Kim during a short trip to Pyongyang on Sunday, said the inspectors would visit a missile engine test facility and the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site "as soon as" the two sides agree on logistics.

Pompeo also said both sides were "pretty close" to agreement on the details of a second summit, which Kim proposed to US President Donald Trump in a letter last month.

