Watch: Brewers complete dominant sweep of Rockies in MLB

Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of game three of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar, Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 in Game 3 on Sunday in Denver to sweep the National League Division Series.

The Brewers move on to the NL Championship Series, where they will host Game 1 on Friday against either the Dodgers or Braves. Los Angeles led that series 2-0 with Game 3 scheduled for later Sunday at Atlanta.

Erik Kratz had three hits, and Wade Miley and five relievers produced the Brewers' second consecutive shutout. Corbin Burnes (1-0) got the win with two innings of relief.

Milwaukee advanced to a League Championship Series for the first time since 2011 and just the third time in team history.

Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning after the Los Angeles Dodgers had come back from a five-run deficit, and the host Atlanta Braves stayed alive in the National League Division Series with a 6-5 victory in Game 3 on Sunday night.

The Dodgers, trying to reach the NL Championship Series for the third straight year, lead the best-of-five series 2-1 after a pair of shutouts in Los Angeles. Los Angeles still can advance to play the Milwaukee Brewers with a victory Monday at Atlanta.

Rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a grand slam to climax a five-run second inning for the Braves, but the Dodgers fought back thanks in part to homers by Chris Taylor and Max Muncy.

Freeman's homer, the first ever for the veteran first baseman in the postseason, came on the first pitch from reliever Alex Wood. The lefty tossed a curveball that stayed over the middle of the plate.