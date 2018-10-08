Anything you can do, I can do better...

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The European Union's chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, danced for his audience in Brussels ahead of a speech on Monday (October 8), prompting laughter from the crowd as he appeared to mimic British Prime Minister Theresa May.

May sashayed onto the stage at the Conservative Party Conference on October 3 to the sound of ABBA's "Dancing Queen" - a self-mocking gag about a recent trip to South Africa where she had danced with schoolchildren.