Monday, October 8, 2018, 09:01

Tourist dies after swimming incident near Marsalforn

56-year-old died in hospital on Sunday evening

File photo taken during a previous incident involving a missing swimmer at Għar Qawqla, Marsalforn. Photo: Ted Attard

A 56-year-old man who almost drowned at Marsalforn on Sunday afternoon died in hospital later that evening, the police said.

The man, a German national, was rushed to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance after he found himself in difficulty while swimming at Għar Qawla. He was seriously injured and eventually succumbed to his injuries at 8pm that evening.

Magistrate Paul Coppini is leading an inquiry into the case, which police are investigating further.

