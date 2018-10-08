Today's front pages - October 8, 2018

These are the main stories featured in Monday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that Maltese companies owed hundreds of thousands of euros are sceptical the ceasefire brokered in Libya by the UN in early September will help them get paid as the payment system seems to have ground to a halt.

The Malta Independent says unions have proposed leave for parents of sick children and VAT exemptions on essential items for pensioners.

l-orizzont quotes Joseph Muscat saying the government demonstrated its humility in the dispute with teachers. The newspaper also carries comments by the family of cyclist Clifford Micallef, who said they were pleased that the drunk motorist who killed him on the coast road has been jailed.

In-Nazzjon quotes Adrian Delia saying the government has hijacked the institutions and all matters are being decided by the same two people.