Problem with your weight? New NGO is offering to help

Those keen to tackle their weight problem will finally have a place to go for help.

The first organisation dedicated to combating obesity is to establish itself in the coming days.

It is crucial that children and adults alike are aware of the risks that come with obesity. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Health care professionals who have been trying to help their patients deal with their problem of excessive weight have so far had to rely on assistance from other international organisations. No such groups existed on the island despite the prevalence of obesity being among the highest in the world.

The situation has prompted a group of medical professionals to set up the Malta Obesity Association.

Speaking ahead of the association’s launch in the coming days, president Sarah Cuschieri, who has focused most of her research on obesity and its impact on society, said that she would often attend conferences where Malta’s problem would be highlighted and yet there was never one body that could serve as a platform to assist those struggling with the condition.

“There is no single hub or platform that addresses the needs of those who are obese. Even if someone carries out research, it is not always easily accessible to everyone.” So she and her colleagues decided to set up the association to address these and other issues.

There is no single hub or platform that addresses the needs of those who are obese

“We will be carrying out patient education, something that we urgently need in this country, while also providing a space for those who want to present their research, for instance. This will be a one-stop-shop to guide people struggling with obesity,” Dr Cuschieri said.

The NGO’s main aim will be to educate people, she went on to explain, insisting that it was crucial that children and adults alike were aware of the risks that came with the condition.

Asked whether the NGO would be putting the label of ‘disease’ on obesity, Dr Cuschieri was quick to respond that ultimately that is what obesity is and while it was crucial to fight the stigma around excessive weight, people needed to start realising that society faced a serious problem if things did not change.

A nationwide study conducted recently found that about 41 per cent of all schoolchildren are either overweight or obese while Maltese adults are among the most overweight in the World Health Organisation’s European region with 34 per cent of all adults being obese.

“We are not there to stigmatise or shame people but to educate people and to find the source of the issue. Yes, some people do have a genetic problem but with others, you need to look at what is really going on below the surface,” Dr Cuschieri went on.

The association has already approached other health organisations to set up collaborations on education campaigns.

READ: Obesity cost Malta €36m in 2016, according to PWC

Membership will be vetted to ensure that those joining have the right intentions, especially since the association hopes to make proposals to the authorities on policy changes. Dr Cuschieri hopes those struggling with obesity, as well as other professionals, sign up as this would make the organisation better at providing an array of services.

On what the organisation will be working on during the first few months, Dr Cuschieri again pointed to education as the main focus. “Society needs to understand why we are saying that this is a problem. At the moment people tend to dismiss weight problems and often do not understand why the issue needs to be addressed.

“Unfortunately, within a couple of years, we will struggle to know what it means to be healthy. We’re not talking only about medical problems here but also social ones where, for instance, the workforce will be impacted as more people take sick leave. This in turn impacts the social welfare while taxes would have to be hiked. We need to address the fact that this is not just about the way people look,” Dr Cuschieri warned.

The association will be officially up and running on World Obesity Day on Thursday. Together with Dr Cuschieri, the association is run by Daniel Cauchi, Antonella Grima, Stephan Grech, Karl Spiteri and Keti Glonti. Those interested in the NGO may look it up on Facebook by searching Malta Obesity Association.