Paqpaqli organisers must pay for damages – MIA

The damaged Porsche Spyder after the accident.

Malta International Airport is insisting that any damages it could incur in connection with the 2015 Paqpaqli għall-Istrina motor show accident must be borne by the organisers.

23 spectators were injured, some of them grievously, when a supercar slammed into spectators during the show held alongside the old airport runway.

In a judicial letter, MIA refuted allegations made against it by nine volunteers involved in the charity event.

MIA said it was keeping those individuals responsible for any damages it might suffer if, for one reason or another, it would be ordered to offer compensation to third parties.

The accident occurred on October 4 three years ago when a Porsche Spyder 918 veered off track while being driven at high speed along the airport’s Park 4, close to Ħal Farruġ. The annual event was organised to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund. The motor show was discontinued following the accident.

Thirteen people, including millionaire Paul Bailey, who was at the wheel of the supercar, and members of the organisation team were charged in court in June 2016. They all pleaded not guilty. The case continues with evidence still being compiled.

Among other things, a magisterial inquiry had concluded that Mr Bailey was not a “professional driver” and that the crash was a result of excessive speed and lack of handling techniques and corrective measures.

There were no mechanical failures with the car, the inquiring magistrate had found.

The MIA filed its judicial letter against organisers Anthony Alfred Darmanin, Tonio Cini, Agostino Degiorgio, Jonathan Tonna, Kevin Perry, Melvin Haber, Ian Keith Cilia Pisani, Jonathan Bruno, Christopher Sultana and David Bugeja.

The event organisers are at the centre of a suit for damages instituted by six injured spectators. The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation is insisting that the car show was handled by third parties.

President Marie -Louise Coleiro Preca testified that the Paqpaqli għall l-Istrina had an organisation team led by Mr Darmanin.

A week later, her predecessor, President Emeritus George Abela said during the same court case that Paqpaqli għall-Istrina was “definitely a Malta Community Chest Fund event”, adding that it was a great crowd-puller and “it definitely fell under the Presidency”.