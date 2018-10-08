Harsher penalties being proposed for defaulting employers

Those employing underage workers or failing to register employees for national insurance will be facing harsher penalties, parliament heard on Monday, as it resumed discussion of the Employment and Training Services Bill.

The second reading of the bill, which would update Malta’s 28-year-old employment legislation to reflect contemporary realities, kicked off on Wednesday.

Employment Minister Evarist Bartolo said the legislation would repeal and replace the Employment and Training Services Act 1990 and among other things increase fines for illegalities related to employment.