Advert
Monday, October 8, 2018, 20:43 by Luke Scicluna

Harsher penalties being proposed for defaulting employers

Bill will update 28-year-old legislation

Those employing underage workers or failing to register employees for national insurance will be facing harsher penalties, parliament heard on Monday, as it resumed discussion of the Employment and Training Services Bill.

The second reading of the bill, which would update Malta’s 28-year-old employment legislation to reflect contemporary realities, kicked off on Wednesday.

Employment Minister Evarist Bartolo said the legislation would repeal and replace the Employment and Training Services Act 1990 and among other things increase fines for illegalities related to employment.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Police pull plug on famous singer's Notte Bianca gig

  2. Tourist dies after swimming incident near Marsalforn

  3. Paqpaqli organisers must pay for damages – MIA

  4. Ex-One reporter Simone Cini made commissioner for domestic...

  5. Tests on ‘wavy’ Mellieħa bypass continue

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed