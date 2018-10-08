Audit Office adopts new strategy to improve governance

Photo: Shutterstock

The National Audit Office has launched its strategy for the coming five years entitled ‘Improving Governance and Performance across the Public Service’.

Auditor General Charles Deguara explained that the strategy was the result of an extensive consultation process both within the office, essentially involving all NAO employees, as well as with other external stakeholders including permanent secretaries across the public sector.

Professor Edward Warrington guided the extensive process leading to the formulation of the strategy.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, who was present at the launch, pledged to continue following the reports produced by this office’s staff and encouraged management and all employees to continue carrying out their duties without fear or favour, thus safeguarding the office’s autonomy.

This strategy document may be accessed either through the National Audit Office website at www.nao.gov.mt, on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAOMalta, or via Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/naomalta/.