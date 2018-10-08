Audit Office adopts new strategy to improve governance
Five-year plan will focus at ways to guarantee public sector performance
The National Audit Office has launched its strategy for the coming five years entitled ‘Improving Governance and Performance across the Public Service’.
Auditor General Charles Deguara explained that the strategy was the result of an extensive consultation process both within the office, essentially involving all NAO employees, as well as with other external stakeholders including permanent secretaries across the public sector.
Professor Edward Warrington guided the extensive process leading to the formulation of the strategy.
Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, who was present at the launch, pledged to continue following the reports produced by this office’s staff and encouraged management and all employees to continue carrying out their duties without fear or favour, thus safeguarding the office’s autonomy.
THE SIX STRATEGIC PILLARS
• To contribute towards ensuring accountability in the use of public resources
• To encourage and facilitate improvements in the quality of governance by advocating transparency in decision-making, contributing well-informed reports to parliamentary and public debate, disseminating good practice, promoting value for money and catalysing changes to administrative practice and procedure
• To become a leader in selected fields of public sector audit and to be acknowledged as a centre of excellence and expertise within Maltese public administration
• To cultivate mutually beneficial working relationships with auditees, scrutineers and peers, within the constraints set by ethical standards requiring the professional independence of external state auditors
• To increase the value for money yielded by state audit
• To formulate audit plans on established criteria, with particular focus on materiality and risk.