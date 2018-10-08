Air Malta carried 35 per cent more passengers in August on 26 per cent more flights

Air Malta registered a 35 per cent increase in passengers on its Malta-based routes in August compared to last year, improving its occupancy rate as the number of flights was up by 26 per cent.

During August, the national airline operated 1,746 flights and carried a total of 244,799 passengers to and from Malta.

In addition, it carried almost 11,000 passengers on flights between other destinations, so-called 5th Freedom routes, namely Catania-Vienna, Catania–London Southend and Cagliari–London Southend.



Air Malta’s chief commercial officer Paul Sies said 83 per cent of seats available were sold.