Watch: Talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund stayed top of the Bundesliga with a thrilling 4-3 win over Augsburg at the weekend while champions Bayern Munich slumped to another defeat, losing 3-0 at home to BorussiaMoenchengladbach.

Here are some of the main talking points...

59' - Paco Alcacer is brought on with Borussia Dortmund 1-0 down at home to Augsburg



90' - Paco Alcacer has scored three goals and Borussia Dortmund win the game 4-3 to stay top of the Bundesliga table



???????????? pic.twitter.com/EyqSl3fC9N — Goal UK (@GoalUK) October 8, 2018

ALCACER SCORES SIX IN THREE SUBSTITUTE APPEARANCES

Paco Alcacer become the Bundesliga's leading scorer with six goals when he scored a hat-trick in the last half hour of Saturday's match against Augsburg, yet the Spaniard has yet to start a match.

On Saturday, he came on in the 59th minute, equalised within three minutes, pulled Dortmund level in 80th minute after Augsburg had retaken the lead and then scored from a free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

In all, Alcacer has so far made three substitute appearances and played a total of 81 minutes.

"I know what he's capable of. He hasn't played the full 90 minutes in over three years. It was a very, very good transfer, though. He's got a real feel for the game, he's very handy indeed," said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.

Alcacer joined Dortmund on loan from Barcelona, where he struggled to get a place in the team during two seasons although he still managed to score 10 goals in 37 La Liga matches.

He previously played for Valencia and Getafe.

"I'm scoring goals, we're playing well and there's harmony in the team – that's what matters most," said Alcacer. "I could definitely imagine staying at Dortmund beyond the one year."

BAYERN PAY TRADITIONAL OKTOBERFEST VISIT DESPITE DEFEAT

Bayern Munich's 3-0 defeat at home to Borussia Moenchegladbach on Saturday did not stop them paying a visit to the city's annual beer festival on Sunday.

Accompanied by their families and dressed in Bavarian costumes, players, officials and coach Niko Kovac all took part in the traditional visit to the Oktoberfest.

Bayern pride themselves on staying in touch with their fans and members of the team are expected to participate in the visit, regardless of the results.

Last season, Carlo Ancelotti took part, shortly before he was sacked by the club and replaced by Jupp Heynckes.

After four matches without a win in all competitions, Kovac, who took over this season, may also start having to look over his shoulder if things do not improve quickly.

However, club president Uli Hoeness denied that the coach's position was under threat.

"I'll defend him all the way," he told Kicker. "There is total calm here."

Leipzig routs promoted Nuremberg 6-0 despite missed penalty | Nuremberg goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow saved a penalty but that didn't make up for the six goals he had already conceded as his team... | https://t.co/RlqvCscH6z — Rocketnews (@Rocketnews1) October 7, 2018

NUREMBERG SHELL-SHOCKED

Beaten 7-0 at Borussia Dortmund 10 days ago in their previous away game, promoted Nuremberg shipped another six goals in a 6-0 defeat at RB Leipzig on Sunday, leaving the team shell-shocked - not least goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow.

"You go in 4-0 down at halftime and you think, what film am I in?" he said.

"We've played top teams twice now and we've been flattened. We need to sort it out now and make sure this does not happen again."

Coach Michael Koellner agreed.

"We made too many mistakes in possession," he said. "We know that it is a tough league for us but I believe that we will continue to play with the necessary character in the coming weeks."

Nuremberg, however, conceded only three goals in their other five games so far and have kept clean sheets in their last two home games.